RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. 8,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,772. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

