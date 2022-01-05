Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RUPRF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

