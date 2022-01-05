Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $75,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

