Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Unilever worth $78,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

