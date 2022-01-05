Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 54,851 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

