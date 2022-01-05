Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,577 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $61,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

