Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,214 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $59,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Voya Financial by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

