Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 632,172 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of VICI Properties worth $71,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

