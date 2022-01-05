Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.