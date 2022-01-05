SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SALRF. Barclays began coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $$61.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.