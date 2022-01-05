Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

