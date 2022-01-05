Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

