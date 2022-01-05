Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,454 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,255,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,237,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

