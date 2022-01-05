Sandy Spring Bank Buys 133 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $459.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

