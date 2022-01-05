Sandy Spring Bank Buys 50 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

NYSE:MLM opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.64 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.