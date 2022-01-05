Sandy Spring Bank Buys 798 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 266.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Tobam bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $85,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.