Sandy Spring Bank Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 1,644.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.