Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,635 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMQ opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.