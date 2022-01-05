Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,386 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

