Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 5,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 164,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $145,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

