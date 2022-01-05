Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $192.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $89.16 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,103.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

