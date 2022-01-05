Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHLAF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.29.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $264.04 on Tuesday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $250.79 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.34.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.