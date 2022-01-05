Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBOEF stock remained flat at $$42.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

