Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,036. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $431.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.