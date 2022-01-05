Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Intel stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 425,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.