Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

