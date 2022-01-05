Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.27. Science 37 shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNCE shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

