SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $187.00

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $197.06, with a volume of 145603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.63 and a 200 day moving average of $299.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

