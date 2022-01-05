Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.22

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.22 and traded as low as C$20.67. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 20,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams purchased 15,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$197,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,748. Also, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$41,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,697,769.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,232 shares of company stock worth $4,837,913.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.