Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.86.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

STX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,616 shares of company stock valued at $120,676,104 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

