Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,100 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 60,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 615,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

