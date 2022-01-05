Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $233.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.