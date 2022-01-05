Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 499,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 131,730 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

