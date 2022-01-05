Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

