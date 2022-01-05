Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

CI opened at $233.30 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.