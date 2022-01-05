Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

