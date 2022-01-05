Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 3.8%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,392,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,770,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.