Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 554,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Semtech by 209.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.83.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

