Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Sells $6,789,941.64 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ST traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
