Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Sells $6,789,941.64 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ST traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

