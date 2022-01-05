SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 69,100 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10.

S opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

