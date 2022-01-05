SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,220 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

