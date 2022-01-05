SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $636.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.