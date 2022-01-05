SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

