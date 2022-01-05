SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

