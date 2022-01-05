SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1,359.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

