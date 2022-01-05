SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

SBNY opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $342.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

