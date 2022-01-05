SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,515 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

