Shadows Trading Up 2.7% This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $141,672.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

