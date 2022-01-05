Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

