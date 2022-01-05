Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,393 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

MIDD stock opened at $198.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $125.59 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.18.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.